Kristin Cavallari Expands Her Empire in Very Cavallari Season 3 — Plus a Christmas Special!

Kristin Cavallari has her hands full with a booming business and three kids — but she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that season 3 of the former Laguna Beach and The Hills star’s show, Very Cavallari, premieres on Jan. 9. And in our sneak peek at the new season, the Uncommon James owner announces that she’s opening a new store, this time in Chicago. (The lifestyle brand’s flagship location is in Nashville, about an hour away from Cavallari and her husband Jay Cutler‘s family farm in the Tennessee countryside, and there’s a pop-up location in Los Angeles.)

With the expansion of her business, Cavallari transforms into a full-blown business mogul — but success in the spotlight comes at a cost, and this season, relationships will be challenged in unexpected ways, as Cavallari and Cutler, 36, redefine their inner circle of friends.

Season 3 will also follow the star — who shares sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 3, with the former NFL player — as she discovers she is the last Cavallari in her family, which leads to an emotional search for lost relatives.

Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET, and tune in for A Very Merry Cavallari holiday special on Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. ET, both on E!