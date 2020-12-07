Kristin Cavallari Was 'Very Affectionate' with Boyfriend Jeff Dye During Cabo Trip

Kristin Cavallari enjoyed a recent vacation with her boyfriend, comedian Jeff Dye.

"Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff," a source tells PEOPLE about the Very Cavallari star's trip to Mexico.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They stayed at the Nobu Hotel, enjoyed the pool and fun dinners. Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him," the source adds.

Cavallari, 33, and Dye, 37, were pictured kissing and embracing one another by the hotel's pool, as seen in photos shared by TMZ.

On Sunday, the mom of three shared a photo of herself by the pool, wearing the same neon bikini she was photographed in while kissing Dye. "Suns out buns out," she captioned her post.

Cavallari and Dye, who is featured on Fox's I Can See Your Voice, were first romantically linked in October when they were pictured kissing at a bar in Chicago.

And since then, the pair have continued spending time with one another.

"Kristin is doing great. She is busy with her children and doesn't have much time to date. She enjoys spending time with Jeff, though," a source told PEOPLE in November. "They have been on several dates. He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with. She is having a good time with him."

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari, Jeff Dye | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Cavallari's relationship with Dye comes months after she and ex Jay Cutler announced their split in April after seven years together. They share three children: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

Also that April, The Hills alum filed divorce papers, citing both "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as grounds for the breakup. She lists their date of separation as April 7, while Cutler, 37, lists their date of separation as April 21 in his own filing.