"I don't like people that often, and I'm pretty picky, I guess, but I'm not gonna settle," Kristin Cavallari said of finding her perfect match

Kristin Cavallari Says She's Using Her DMs as a 'Dating App' — And She's Had 'Quite a Few' Dates!

Kristin Cavallari is dating on her own terms.

During an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the reality star revealed she's been using her Instagram account like a dating app — with a few rules in place.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sorry," Cavallari explained on Tuesday's episode. "I'm only gonna go for the verified!"

The jewelry designer, 35, told host Amanda Hirsch she is "not gonna settle," and her method for weeding through the messages has been working well. "I've actually been on quite a few dates," she said.

Cavallari went on to explain that it is much easier to vet people who have already been Instagram-verified, and although she's looking for "a businessman who no one knows," anyone with a blue checkmark could still make the cut.

"I can't filter through all of my DMs [direct messages], but I can see those blue checkmarks, honey!" the Laguna Beach alum said. "I don't like people that often, and I'm pretty picky, I guess, but I'm not gonna settle. I'm gonna stay picky."

Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari | Credit: ABC/Shutterstock

Cavallari — who split from husband Jay Cutler in April 2020 — went on to talk about her recent dating life, including how she dated someone "right away" after her split and it lasted about six months. Following that, she moved on with Jeff Dye, a (verified) podcaster she met online.

"And then Jeff — who wasn't known — I dated Jeff for five, six months right after that other guy," Cavallari explained. "And then I didn't date at all for a while."

Now that she's back in the dating game, Cavallari said, "I've been pretty able to keep things on the DL [down low] lately, which is nice." She also noted how she had been "dating someone for a couple months" while she "continued to go on other dates."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to host Emily Tisch Sussman, the reality star revealed one of the most important lessons she's learned since finalizing her divorce from Cutler, 39, and jumping back into the dating field: "Taking time to be alone is important."

"Right after my divorce, I dated someone right away, and then I dated another person right away. And then I didn't date at all for about a year," the Very Cavallari star said. "I just recently started dating more in the last couple of months. But I took a lot of time and I really worked through everything."

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the Uncommon James VIP Grand Opening at Uncommon James on October 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler | Credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty

In addition to dating, Cavallari has been focused on her work after launching a Laguna Beach rewatch podcast with ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti.

Speaking about the podcast to PEOPLE recently, Cavallari said the Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen episodes will explore the "complicated answer" of what was "real or not" on the show.

"We do not hold back at all. We really do break everything down, from editing to them telling us exactly what to say, to being put in situations we would never normally be in," she explained. "We really break it all down."

"I haven't watched the show since it aired when I was 18. I'm finally so emotionally removed from it that I felt like I could go back and watch it and just have fun with it. And so, everything just kind of came together," she added. "So I'm really excited that we're doing it. We've had so much fun. I have found it to be incredibly therapeutic, and it's just been a really great experience."