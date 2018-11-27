It’s been three years since Kristin Cavallari laid her older brother to rest, and not a day goes by that she doesn’t miss his presence.

In honor of Michael Cavallari’s life, Kristin, 31, shared a throwback photo of the siblings to Instagram Tuesday, which marks the three-year anniversary of his death.

“Home from a busy morning and thinking of my brother. Today is the 3 year anniversary of his passing and I think this year is one of the hardest- as it’s real now,” wrote the mother of three.

“He’s not coming back and the shock is finally gone,” she continued. “Today and every single day, Mikey, we miss you.”



In December 2015, nearly two weeks after he went missing, Michael was found dead. He was 30. Utah police had been searching for Michael since Nov. 27, 2015, after his 2014 Honda Civic was discovered abandoned on I-70 in the state.

Officials said Michael’s body was discovered in the Salt Wash area near exit 175 on I-70 in Grand County, which is described as having steep and rocky terrain.

“My heart is in a million pieces,” Kristin wrote on Instagram on Dec. 10, 2015. “Mikey, I could always count on you to make me laugh. You had such a good heart and will be forever missed. I’m at a loss for words but I know u are in a better place and finally at peace. I love u so much RIP.”

On the second anniversary of his death, Kristin posted an Instagram tribute in his honor, writing, “This past week has been hard- it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea). We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family. I’ve had some incredible signs from him though- which give me a lot of peace- including one today 🕯. We love and miss you everyday Mikey.”



This past February, Kristin opened up about her brother’s death on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, on which she admitted: “He was dealing with some demons, there’s no doubt about it.”

“When my brother died, he got out of his car and he was walking,” she told Henry. “I don’t think he wanted to be found. But did it get to a point where he got lost out there?”

“I kept hearing, ‘I didn’t know what was going on,’ ” revealed Henry. “And there’s an emphasis on two factors playing on someone’s mental state. It’s kind of like, ‘There’s no saving me.’ “

Burying her face in her hands, Cavallari broke down and admitted, “It kills me.”