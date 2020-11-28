Kristin Cavallari Gets Cheeky About Her Exes as Jay Cutler Spends Thanksgiving with Carrie Underwood

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their split in April after seven years together

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler celebrated Thanksgiving separately this year.

Cavallari, 33, and the former Chicago Bears quarterback, 37, announced their split in April after seven years together. Although they reunited last month to celebrate Halloween with their three children — daughter Saylor, 5, and sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6 — they spent the November holiday apart.

On Thanksgiving, the Very Cavallari star posted a heartfelt tribute to her children, alongside a photograph that showed them standing outside of her Nashville home. “Lots to be thankful for but most thankful for my little crew. The best things that ever happened to me. Happy Thanksgiving all,” she wrote.

After her children had turned in for the night, Cavallari also answered a few cheeky questions about some of her former flames.

During an impromptu Q&A session on her Instagram Stories with pal Justin Anderson, fans began asking Cavallari about Stephen Colletti, Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby Brescia.

As for who the “best kisser” was, Cavallari revealed that the honor belonged to her high school ex, whom she recently reunited with for a friendly dinner. "She honest to god always said that Stephen was the best kisser,” Anderson replied.

Asked to play the 'F—, Marry, Kill' game, Cavallari replied, "I would marry Stephen and I would f— Brody and I would probably kill Justin Bobby,” later adding, "No hard feelings! Only because I haven't talked to him since The Hills."

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari with Brody Jenner, Stephen Colletti and Justin Bobby | Credit: Getty Images (4)

Cutler also spent the day with friends, joining forces with Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher.

“We had it all. And when I say we, I mean @carrieunderwood and @mfisher1212,” Cutler wrote alongside a video that showed off their tasty spread. “I watched a large turkey cook in a vat of oil. Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people. Hope everyone had a great Turkey day.”

Cutler also got a shout-out from the country superstar, 37.

“Couldn’t be with the fam this year, but we feasted nonetheless! I worked hard and our bellies are stuffed!” she wrote in her own turkey day post. “Shoutout to @ifjayhadinstagram for the turkey, which I did not try (I’m a Tofurky kind of girl) but was told it was delicious! Happy Thanksgiving everyone! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Cavallari recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Cutler and how they had been struggling privately for years. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made," Cavallari said of the divorce.