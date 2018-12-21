“Cheers to season 2” of Very Cavallari!

When the E! reality series returns for its second season in 2019, audiences will see Kristin Cavallari surprise husband Jay Cutler with a furry new family member — and he’s not quite as enamored with it as she is.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek, Cavallari, 31, welcomes a llama to the couple’s Nashville home, which she doesn’t tell the NFL alum about beforehand.

“Welcome home sweet girl,” Cavallari says while petting the new family pet.

“Does Jay know yet?” one of the handlers says.

“Not yet,” Cavallari admits as Cutler’s truck pulls up.

Upon seeing the llama, 35-year-old Cutler questions, “Why is that animal here?”

“Didn’t you always want a llama? I thought that’s what you said at one point,” Cavallari teases.

While she’s taken by the animal’s adorableness, Cutler’s primary concern seems to be who will care for it — and how.

But Cavallari seems to have it all figured out. “Got food and water, man. I’m ready to go,” says the mother of three — she shares Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3 with Cutler, whom she wed in 2013 — who already has a “fenced in area” set aside for the llama.

“Knock yourself out, lead her back there,” Cutler tells her.

As the reality star guides the llama to its new home, her goat, Pepper, follows closely behind.

“Look how fun this is going to be!” she exclaims.

Cutler, on the other hand, isn’t so keen on keeping the new addition. “For real though, they’re going to take this thing, right?” he asks.

It’s no secret that Cavallari is an animal lover.

In June, she shared a photo of herself kissing the family’s “newest babe” — her goat, Pepper.

And towards the end of October, Cavallari openly expressed her desire to have a llama. “I need one,” she captioned a photo of herself standing beside the animal.

In addition to goats, Cavallari also owns chicken and is a proud dog mom.

Over the summer, she spoke with PEOPLE after the couple listed their nearly 20,000-sq.-ft. Nashville home — which has been featured on Very Cavallari — for $7.9 million, according to Realtor.com, about having more space for pets at their new pad.

“We’re moving to a new house. We’re moving to a lot more land and we’ll have chickens and goats and animals and we’re so excited!” The Hills alum shared.

Very Cavallari season 2 premieres in March 2019 on E!