"Of course, we truly didn't know what we were getting ourselves into," Stephen Colletti says of starring alongside Kristin Cavallari in Laguna Beach from 2004 to 2006

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Don't Think Anyone Under 18 Should Be on Reality TV

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti became household names as real-life high schoolers starring on Laguna Beach — but looking back on it now, they don't necessarily think that was the best idea.

Addressing whether they should've been on reality TV in their youth, Cavallari — who is launching a Laguna Beach rewatch podcast with Colletti — tells PEOPLE: "I honestly don't think anyone should be on reality TV until you're 18, and even then it's questionable."

Cavallari, 35, says "there was moments" from that time that weren't great, but she also acknowledges that the cast wasn't "bad" overall.

"I mean, I do think there was an innocence to us and that's probably because we were normal high school kids. We just happened to live in a really beautiful place, which is what part of the appeal was," the Uncommon James founder explains. "But everything we were going through was very normal and very relatable. And I think that's why the show is so successful."

Cavallari adds: "There's really nothing that I regret or that I look back on with distaste in my mouth. Again, there's moments, but nothing that really sticks out in my mind of wishing I could go back and review something."

Laguna Beach Laguna Beach | Credit: MTV/Photofest

Agreeing that everyone "probably should at least be 18" on reality TV shows, Colletti adds: "You look back, and I don't know if you could do this show today for many reasons."

"Of course, we truly didn't know what we were getting ourselves into," he notes. "You could probably put a little more things on TV than you can today. ... There's a lot of things that did come out of our mouth that we're definitely not proud of."

Cavallari, for her part, admits she "did some dumb stuff" while on the MTV hit. "The things that came out of my mouth are honestly just appalling. But it was just that time," she adds.

Now, Cavallari and Colletti will be able to thoroughly look back on that time in their lives with their new Laguna Beach rewatch podcast, Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen. The joint collaboration with Dear Media will see the pair spill behind-the-scenes tidbits about the 2000s series as they rewatch the show.

Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship and Laguna Beach Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot' Credit: Dear Media

Colletti teases that fans who tune into the podcast, which launched Tuesday, can "expect a new chapter to a story that they're familiar with that's going to be chockfull of all sorts of shocking moments of what was going on behind the scenes, what really happened at certain times."

"It's almost like an audiobook of what really happened, what happened behind the scenes and then, of course, what you didn't see. What didn't make it to air, necessarily," he explains. "I think that that's one of the most intriguing parts."

Colletti adds, "Also, in real-time with us, you're going to have us kind of remind ourselves what happened, what was on the show. Come to these moments of like, 'Oh, my gosh. I couldn't believe this happened,' and be able to connect the dots on what the producers and editors built through every episode, and what had actually happened during that time."

Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship and Laguna Beach Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot' Credit: Dear Media

Additionally, Cavallari says the podcast will explore the "complicated answer" of what was "real or not" on the show.

"We do not hold back at all. We really do break everything down, from editing to them telling us exactly what to say, to being put in situations we would never normally be in," she adds. "We really break it all down."