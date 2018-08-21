Why Kristin Cavallari Won't Be Part of The Hills Reboot

The Hills is coming back — but Kristin Cavallari is not.

After reuniting on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday in New York City, the cast announced that the network is bringing the beloved reality show back. Missing in action? Cavallari, who made a rather infamous reputation for herself when she came in, guns blazing, to replace Lauren Conrad back in season 5.

So why won’t Cavallari, 31, be part of the Hills: New Beginnings reboot? According to a source, at least one reason is that it would conflict with her current contract at E!, which recently premiered Very Cavallari, a reality show following her life with husband Jay Cutler as she manages her brand, Uncommon James.

“She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!” the source says. “But she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them.”

Indeed, Cavallari has remained friendly with many of her former costars and has said she wouldn’t trade her Hills experience “for the world.”

“It got me to where I am today,” she told PEOPLE Now in July. That being said, she’s definitely not tuning in for the reruns.

“If I did watch them I would cringe,” she said. “I think MTV played them a couple summers ago and my husband Jay put them on as a joke to mess with me. It was definitely cringeworthy — I know what I did! I know what happened.”

Another key player skipping the reboot is Conrad, 32, who has long closed the door on reality TV as she focuses on her family and multiple brands.

In addition to Montag and Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado are expected to be part of the revival.