Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Rumors She's in a 'Love Triangle': 'I'm Not Dating Anybody'

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight on her dating life.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old reality star and entrepreneur shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story where she addressed rumors that she is in a "love triangle" while giving an update on her current relationship status.

In the first post shared to her social media account, which had the caption "Let's clear up some gossip bulls---," Cavallari began, "There's a little something that I feel like I should clear up. I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation, normally I don't comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about a year now."

The Uncommon James founder said that she has seen gossip that she is in a "love triangle," which she quickly noted, "Is not true."

Alongside the second video, Cavallari captioned the post, "My one and only love triangle was documented in high school," referencing her complicated relationships with then-boyfriend Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad, which played out on the MTV hit reality show Laguna Beach.

Continuing her candid chat, Cavallari said, "I'm not dating anybody, I haven't dated anybody in a few months."

"These two guys who I've been linked to for the past year are my friends. That's it," she added.

Though Cavallari did not name names, she has been seen hanging out with Southern Charm's Craig Conover and Austen Kroll on numerous occasions throughout the past year.

"I've never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I'm not going to date either one of them," the mother of three explained. "It's possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man, and for that to be it."

"So, I'm not dating anyone, I can assure you of that," Cavallari then said alongside the caption, "Im [sic] single and loving it."

"I've actually really enjoyed being single for the last few months," she said. "So just keep that in mind that all the stuff you're reading is not always true. Maybe there's a little seed of truth, but all the details are messy."

Cavallari and her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, filed for divorce from one another after 7 years of marriage in April 2020. The pair share three children together — Camden Jack, 8, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

While appearing on an episode of Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad's Scrubbing In podcast back in May, the Very Cavallari alum spoke candidly about her thoughts on marriage.

When asked whether or not she ever has plans to remarry, Cavallari said, "I definitely believe in marriage, and I think that I will, eventually."

"But the thought of getting married right now, it's like, 'Oh, my God,' it makes me cringe," she added. "But yes, I still very much believe in it and I do think that I'll meet someone eventually."