At one point during the evening, Kristin Cavallari was dancing on top of Craig Conover's shoulders

In a series of Instagram Story videos on Conover's account, the pair announced on Sunday that they had "just landed in Nashville to do a thing" while walking through an airport with masks on. "First time, first episode of our podcast we're recording here," said Conover.

"So I think we're gonna have a lot of fun," said Kroll, 33. "Pillows N' Beer, I think our first guest, y'all will be very excited to hear from," added Conover, 31. (The podcast is expected to launch in early January 2021.)

Hours later, Kroll posted a video to his Instagram Stories of himself and Conover in the car with Cavallari, her best friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson and his fiancé Austin “Scoot” Rhodes. The group was loudly singing Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe."

That evening, Anderson posted a group photo — featuring himself, Cavallari, Kroll and Conover — sitting in a restaurant with the Nashville skyline in the background.

"My apologies for the instagram lives last night," he wrote. "New rule: my phone should be locked up when i drink 🥂 this 2020 friendship is one for the books ♥️ @caconover @krollthewarriorking @kristincavallari."

He additionally shared an elevator shot of the group to his Instagram Stories, captioning it: "When the right squad finds each other."

Anderson also chose to upload an Instagram Live video of the group from the night, in which they all sang and danced in a living room to Taylor Swift's "Mean."

In the footage — which Anderson captioned, "jk jk never apologize for good times ✌🏼" — viewers saw Cavallari sexily dancing on a table behind Anderson before being lifted up onto Kroll's shoulders.

On her own account, Cavallari, 33, posted an Instagram photo with Anderson, captioning the laughing picture, "Been laughing at the noise since '05."

The following morning, Cavallari said that she "ate cookies and popcorn for breakfast" as she sat on the couch with son Camden, 8. "We're having a sick day, right? Everyone's sick," she said to Camden, who replied, "Saylor's not."

"Saylor's going to school," Cavallari said about her 5-year-old daughter, Saylor, as her 6-year-old son, Jaxon, chimed in, "Camden's not sick. He's just pretending like he is."

"No, he's sick, we're all sick," said Cavallari, who shares her three children with Cutler.

Since her split from Cutler, Cavallari has been seeing comedian Jeff Dye, most recently heading south to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with him early this month.

As for Kroll and Conover, their trip to Nashville comes days after viewers learned that they battled the novel coronavirus this summer.

During Thursday's episode of the Bravo reality show, they both tested positive for COVID-19 after they continued to party amid the pandemic.

"Craig and I thought we were invincible," Kroll said during a video chat with Conover, Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith. "It's really weird to be a part of a statistic. Like, s---, I am one of them."

The episode also revealed that Madison LeCroy had decided to end her relationship with Kroll after nearly three years together.

LeCroy told PEOPLE she hit her breaking point after watching Kroll ignore social distancing guidelines during the pandemic and contract COVID-19.

"I just feel like he never took it seriously," she said. "For me, that was just selfish. I thought that if we were going to be in this tight-knit relationship, we should have gone through [quarantine] together. Instead, he continued to party."

"Austen does whatever benefits him," she added. "He does not compromise. He is just not ready for a serious relationship and this situation confirmed that."