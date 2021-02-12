The pair was spotted spending time together in Los Angeles earlier this week

Kristin Cavallari Seen with Jeff Dye as Source Says They're 'Not Exclusive': 'She's Having Fun'

Kristin Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye are still spending time together — but they're keeping it casual, a source tells PEOPLE.

Cavallari met up with Dye in Los Angeles earlier this week, where she was filming an upcoming appearance on MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings. The two were all smiles as they grabbed lunch and coffee together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The source says that Cavallari, who announced her divorce from Jay Cutler last year, is still "single."

"She's having fun and enjoying dating," the source says, adding of Dye: "They're still hanging out, but it's not exclusive and he's not her boyfriend."

Cavallari was first linked to Dye after they were spotted kissing at a Chicago bar last October. Since then, the pair has continued to spend time together, and took a trip to Mexico in December.

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari, Jeff Dye | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him."

"She enjoys spending time with Jeff," another source previously told PEOPLE. "He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with. She's having a good time with him."

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Calls 2020 One of the 'Best Years' of Her Life amid Divorce from Jay Cutler

Last month, Cavallari and Dye got flirty during an Instagram Live after a fan asked about Dye's dating history and he said his longest relationship lasted "about 4 months."