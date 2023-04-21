Kristin Cavallari Says She's an 'Active Dater' After Jay Cutler Divorce: 'I'm Having Fun'

Kristin Cavallari is back on the dating scene.

The Laguna Beach alum, 36, revealed on Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that she is dating again, but noted that she won't discuss her romantic life until she's found someone "serious."

"I just have taken a stance that until I'm in a serious, committed relationship, there's nothing to really report," Cavallari told host Jennifer Hudson. "I'm having fun. I do have good dating stories."

The reality star said she's new to the casual-dating scene, and plans to take advantage of it.

"This is the first time in my life I've really dated," Cavallari explained. "I've always had boyfriends, I got married very young, so I am just enjoying it."

Kristin Cavallari. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She also said that she considers herself "an active dater," adding, "it's been fun."

However, Cavallari said she won't be sharing any details on her dating life anytime soon as "there is no one to report back on just yet."

The Uncommon James founder shares three children — sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9 next month, plus daughter Saylor, 7 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Cavallari and the retired NFL player, 39, officially split in 2020 after their marriage became "toxic," she previously said. They later finalized their divorce after a rocky legal battle.

On an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast in August 2022, Cavallari revealed how all of her friends and family knew her marriage was unhealthy, but how it took her "a few years to actually pull the trigger" and call it quits.

"I was really unhappy and that was the bottom line, and I was in an unhealthy relationship. And so that to me is not worth it," the star said.

Cavallari added, "Also, I didn't want my kids thinking that that was normal."

"I wanted them to see me happy and see me eventually — not right now, but eventually — see me with someone who really respects me and treats me the way I need to be treated," she explained.