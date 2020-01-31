Kristin Cavallari Says She Used to 'Smoke Pot Every Day After School': 'I Was a Bit of a Rebel'

Today, Kristin Cavallari is a mom of three and successful business owner. Needless to say, she’s come a long way since her Laguna Beach days.

On Thursday’s episode of Very Cavallari, the veteran reality star reflected on her wild-child past during a visit to her mom’s house in Barrington, Illinois, with husband Jay Cutler.

“I moved out of Barrington to Laguna Beach to live with my dad because I was getting into a lot of trouble,” she recalled. “And my mom didn’t really know what else to do with me.”

Driving through her old neighborhood with Cutler, Cavallari, 33, couldn’t help but laugh at some of the memories it evoked.

“I went through a phase where I would literally smoke pot every day after school and my mom would call me and be like, ‘Hey, do you want to go get dinner?'” she said. “And I’d be like, ‘F—, I’m so stoned!'”

While Cavallari’s mom Judy is one of her “best friends” now, both admitted they had their differences when the star was growing up. As they reminisced on Cavallari’s teenage years, Judy told a story about Cavallari sneaking out, then coming home drunk and getting stuck while climbing through the bathroom window.

“I can laugh about it now,” Judy said with a chuckle. “I was not laughing then.”

Cavallari acknowledged that indeed, she was no goody two-shoes.

“I started getting into quite a bit of trouble when I was in eighth grade. I would sneak out a lot,” she said. “I started drinking, smoking pot, having sex. I got arrested a couple of times.”

At one point during the visit, Judy pulled out old magazines clippings from her daughter’s years starring in the MTV reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills. She, Cavallari and Cutler roared with laughter as they skimmed the salacious headlines.

“My life back then was a little wild and crazy,” Cavallari said. “I don’t regret anything, I wouldn’t change it for the world, but I’m just happy that my life evolved. I met Jay, we moved to the suburbs and settled down. And I don’t miss that old life at all, I’m really happy that Jay kind of grounded me.”

As for what she’d tell her younger self?

“I would 22-year-old Kristin to enunciate and quit drinking so much,” she said, cracking up. “I was such a f—ing slob kabob!”

Meanwhile, her former NFL star husband, 36, had a very different upbringing.

“Jay and I were pretty much opposites growing up — I was a bit of a rebel. Jay had to be extremely disciplined because he was always an athlete,” Cavallari explained. “Also, his dad was a police officer. I wouldn’t have gotten into nearly as much trouble if my dad was a cop.”

“We never would have been friends in high school — Jay couldn’t keep up with me!” she continued, adding with a laugh, “He still can’t keep up with me.”

Of course, after moving from Illinois to California to live with her dad, Cavallari was catapulted to fame when she joined the cast of Laguna Beach as a junior in high school.

In her 2016 book, Balancing in Heels, the star admitted that “filming a super-successful reality television show when you are just 17 can do a number on your conception of reality.”

“Like many teenagers, I had no self-awareness and thought only about myself, and that was amplified by starring on Laguna Beach, where I got professional accolades for being outspoken and wild,” she wrote. “Being tough and rebellious felt like my real identity, and I thought I was in total control of my life. But it wasn’t the whole picture. My relationships and the general ups and downs of the that time and immediately after were often manipulated for dramatic effect by TV producers or even myself. Behind the scenes, I was uncomfortable and terrified of getting hurt.”

In the end, though, Cavallari said she doesn’t regret putting her teenage years in the spotlight.

“Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t trade my experiences on Laguna Beach, and later on The Hills, for the world,” she said. “I had a blast filming the majority of the time and have beautiful footage of special moments with my friends, like prom and graduation. But I struggled with people thinking I was someone I wasn’t. Young girls all over the world were criticizing me for being a bitch, but media outlets loved it.”

While her MTV days are behind her, Cavallari recently told PEOPLE that she’s still in touch with some of her old Laguna and Hills costars.

“I talk to Audrina [Patridge] and Heidi [Montag] all the time, Brody [Jenner] I’ve kept in touch with,” she said. “Stephen [Colletti] from Laguna Beach and both Alex’s from Laguna Beach, too, so yeah, I definitely still talk to a lot of people.”

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!