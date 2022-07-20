Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Split Was 'the Best Decision' but It's Still 'Okay to be Sad'

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler attend the JDRF LA 2015 Imagine Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 9, 2015 in Century City, California

Kristin Cavallari doesn't regret her decision to end her marriage with ex Jay Cutler.

The Very Cavallari star, 35, opened up about her split from her husband – whom she wed in 2013 after nearly three years of dating – on Wednesday's episode of the She Pivots podcast, admitting to host Emily Tisch Sussman that she feels walking away from their relationship was ultimately the best choice for her personal growth.

"I mean, you know, I'm so sick honestly of talking about my divorce, but it was a huge turning point for me. And it was not a decision that I made overnight, obviously," she explained.

"I really sat on it for a long time. It was the scariest decision I've ever made, but it's been the best decision I've ever made for myself –– and that's not to say that it hasn't been really hard the last few years," Cavallari continued.

Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari | Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty

While she's "really happy" with her decision, Cavallari said she still feels "sad" about the breakup of her family.

"When you create a family with someone, it's sad to not have that anymore," said the Uncommon James founder. "I actually had this conversation with my kids two days ago. You know, it's okay to be sad, I get sad about it sometimes still. But I had to do what was best for me and for my kids, honestly. Because I want my kids to see me happy. And I think I'm a better mom now because I'm happier."

"I just feel like my whole world has kind of opened up in the last few years in the sense that I'm just at such a more peaceful place in my life," she added.

Cavallari also revealed one of the most important lessons she's learned since finalizing her split and jumping back into the dating field: "Taking time to be alone is important."

"Right after my divorce, I dated someone right away, and then I dated another person right away. And then I didn't date at all for about a year," the Hills alum said. "I just recently started dating more in the last couple of months. But I took a lot of time and I really worked through everything."

In addition to speaking candidly about her former marriage and her dating life, Cavallari opened up about her opinions on abortion just weeks after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade.