Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Split 'Jump-Started' Her Life: 'I'm No Longer Afraid of Getting Hurt'

Though Cavallari calls the decision to divorce Cutler the "scariest thing that I've ever done," she says it's also been the "best"

Kristin Cavallari is standing strong after her split from Jay Cutler.

The Hills alum opened up about how her divorce from the former NFL quarterback has impacted her life — not to mention how it's shaped her views on finding love again.

"The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce," she told The School of Greatness podcast host Lewis Howes in an interview she described as one of her "most vulnerable" ever.

She continued, "But it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now."

News broke in April 20 that Cavallari, 35, and Cutler, 39, would divorce.

Since the Very Cavallari star says she's reached "a really peaceful place. I feel the best I've ever felt in my whole life. I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm no longer afraid of getting hurt."

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Credit: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

And after she took a dating hiatus, Cavallari is freshly inspired by the idea of finding love again.

"I'm actually excited to see who I can be in a new relationship because I feel like I've done so much work the last few years," she said. "I'm in no rush to be in a new relationship, but when I am, it will excite me to see how different I can be."

Cavallari and Cutler share three children: Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6. The kids her main priority, she told Howes, adding that they've even taught her how to pay more attention to her own well-being.