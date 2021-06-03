"Over babies, over marriage, over any milestone in my life. This is my highest-liked photo, which to be honest, I kind of love," Kristin Cavallari said of her August photo with Stephen Colletti

Taking a trip down memory lane during InStyle's "Let's Unpack That!" segment, Cavallari pulled out various items from her Celine bag that were linked to her past. Among the items was a copy of her viral Instagram photo with Colletti.

"I love it. The big ole grand finale: Stephen Colletti and I," the Uncommon James founder, 34, said on Tuesday. "This was last year. This is my highest-liked photo on my Instagram of all time. Over babies, over marriage, over any milestone in my life. This is my highest-liked photo, which to be honest, I kind of love, you know?"

"It's that nostalgia. It goes to show you how much people connected to us in high school," she added.

Another item Cavallari pulled out of her designer bag was a DVD set for Laguna Beach — the MTV series that launched both her and Colletti, 35, into stardom. "God, I haven't seen this in the flesh in so long. I mean, honestly, this is what got me here in the first place, so makes sense," she said.

"It really fell into my lap because MTV showed up at my high school," she continued. "You grabbed a 20-page packet and the questions were, you know, list your five best friends and what you like the least about them. All of these crazy things. The original cast members weren't necessarily my friends. I mean, I knew who everybody was — Laguna Beach was a small high school, but everyone was older than me. So the only real person I had a connection with was my boyfriend Stephen at the time."

Cavallari said that it's "hard to pick a favorite memory" from her time on the reality series, but she's grateful to have moments from prom and graduation captured on camera "in such a beautiful, cinematic way."

The Very Cavallari alum's relationship with Colletti was documented on Laguna Beach's first two seasons, but it ended when he left to attend the University of Southern California.

This past August, the pair broke the internet with a photo from their unexpected reunion.

Cavallari captioned the pair's blurry Instagram selfie: "2004 or 2020?!" As of Thursday, the viral snap has accumulated more than 569,000 likes.

Earlier this year, Colletti admitted that he was surprised by fans' reactions to the post. "It was definitely a bit of a shock there," he told Page Six in January.