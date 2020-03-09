Kristin Cavallari Returning to The Hills: New Beginnings for Season 2 Cameo: 'I'm Excited'

Kristin Cavallari‘s story is still “Unwritten.”

Cavallari, 33, confirmed that she is set to make a guest appearance on the upcoming season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know what I can and can’t say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me.”

The Laguna Beach alumna starred on the hit MTV series for the final two seasons before the show ended in 2010. When the show was rebooted in 2019, Cavallari was unable to join due to her ties with E!, which produces her own reality series, Very Cavallari. In season 2, she’ll appear for a few episode but will not be an official cast member.

Image zoom MTV

Cavallari has remained close with many of the cast members, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Audrina Patridge.

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Is ‘Proud’ to Call Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag Friends: ‘We’ve Grown Up’

“I’m excited! I’m actually very excited,” she said “I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

“They just started filming,” she added. “I don’t know when I will start filming or what’s happening yet, but I will be.”

And while the on-screen reunion will certainly be sweet, it won’t be the first time the friends have seen each other in recent months. Montag and Patridge traveled to Nashville in January to make a cameo on Very Cavallari.

“WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE!” she captioned a photo of the three women smiling together. “Today with these 2 pretty ladies who will be on an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks!”

As for The Hills, season 2 will see a major cast shake-up. Two sources previously told PEOPLE that Caroline D’Amore, 35, had been cast in season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings in place of Mischa Barton.

“As of now Mischa isn’t coming back for season two, but Caroline isn’t directly replacing her. And things could always change!” one source said.

RELATED: Mischa Barton Slams Reported Hills Replacement Caroline D’amore’s ‘Greasy Pizza’

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Morgan Lieberman/Getty

D’Amore, the daughter of pizza restaurateur Joe D’Amore, has also established her own D’Amore’s Pizza location in Los Angeles, started the D’Amore’s catering company and launched their food truck, according to her website.

The socialite and DJ, who shares daughter Isabella Viking with ex-husband Bobby Alt, previously appeared in Entourage, as well as the 2009 horror movie Sorority Row alongside fellow Hills star Audrina Patridge.

However, Barton denied she’d been let go in favor of D’Amore on Instagram, writing, “As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring ass pasta bowls 🍝👀 and greasy pizza on tv. Tried that it was like watching paint dry.”

A premiere date for season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings has not yet been announced.