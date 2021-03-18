Kristin Cavallari Spotted Relaxing in Black Swimsuit During Cabo San Lucas Getaway

The reality star, 34, was seen on vacation Wednesday in her "second home," as she dubbed it on Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is relaxing in Cabo San Lucas!

The reality star, 37, was spotted on Wednesday relaxing in the sun while on vacation in her "second home," as she dubbed it on Instagram.

In the photo, Cavallari is sporting a skin-baring black swimsuit with two large cutouts in the front.

Cavallari revealed she was in Cabo on Tuesday, posting a photo smiling in front of a souvenir shop.

"You know the saying 'what happens in Cabo, stays in Cabo,' " she captioned the photo.

In another photo from the trip, Cavallari wrote: "Freedom. It feels really damn good."

Cavallari shares three kids with ex-husband Jay Cutler — sons Camden Jack, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and daughter Saylor James, 5. The pair announced their split in April 2020 after 10 years together.

Earlier this month, the mom of three spent some time in Tennessee with her BFF, celebrity hair colorist Justin Anderson, and she brought Saylor along for the trip.

The best friends posted several beautiful photos from their trip to the mountains, including a snap of the two embracing, captioned: "R & R with my bestie."

Last month, Cavallari and comedian Jeff Dye continued to spark dating rumors after they were caught grabbing lunch and coffee together while she was in Los Angeles filming an upcoming appearance on MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings.

A source told PEOPLE that she and Dye are keeping it casual, adding Cavallari is still "single" following her divorce.

"She's having fun and enjoying dating," the source says, adding of Dye: "They're still hanging out, but it's not exclusive and he's not her boyfriend."