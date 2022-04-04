Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Ready for a Relationship' After Ending Marriage to Jay Cutler

"I've honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff," Kristin Cavallari said

Kristin Cavallari is ready to take a big step forward after her split from husband Jay Cutler.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A with fans, the Very Cavallari alum, 35, was asked whether she is currently dating. Though she played coy in her response, Cavallari revealed she is interested in entering a relationship.

"I've honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff," she wrote. "I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I'm ready for a relationship."

The mom of three continued, "And yes, I realize that didn't really answer that question... let's just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it's amazing what you will start to attract."

Cavallari said she believes "it's crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship," adding that "no one can make you happy or fill a void" because "that's an inside job."

Describing what she wants in a future partner, the Uncommon James entrepreneur said she's looking for her "rock."

"Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin, who is stable and has their own s--- going on," she said. "I want a good, sweet guy. I'm done with narcissist assholes, thank you very much."

Cavallari announced her separation from Cutler, 38, in April 2020 after 10 years together. At the time, she called the split a "situation of two people growing apart."

During her recent Instagram Stories Q&A, Cavallari also told fans that she's genuinely happy now. "This is the first time in my entire life I can truly say that," she added.

As for what's next, the former Laguna Beach star replied "yes" to a fan asking whether she'll ever re-marry.

"I still very much believe in marriage and I've had tremendous growth over the past two years," she continued. "So I will be entering a new relationship as a different person, which really excites me."

For now, Cavallari is continuing to co-parent sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6, with Cutler.

Late last year, Cavallari said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off The Vine podcast that the former couple's kids are "better off" with their parents not being together. She even called what they had "a toxic relationship."

"I don't want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship because I got to see my mom [get] remarried and in a good relationship, so I knew what one was," she said, adding that her three children have adjusted "really well" to the separation.