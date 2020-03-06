Kristin Cavallari Pays Tribute to Her Late Brother: 'I Just Wish I Could Hug Him One More Time'

Kristin Cavallari‘s brother is always with her in spirit.

On Thursday’s episode of Very Cavallari, the reality star paid tribute to her brother Michael Cavallari while traveling to Italy with husband Jay Cutler to meet members of her extended family.

“With my brother passing away and him being the last Cavallari, family has just become so important to me,” she said. “I wish that Mike was here so I could share it with him, but I do feel like he’ll be there.”

Michael went missing on Nov. 27, 2015, after his 2014 Honda Civic was discovered abandoned on I-70 in Utah. In December 2015, nearly two weeks after he disappeared, Michael was found dead. He was 30.

Officials said Michael’s body was discovered in the Salt Wash area near exit 175 on I-70 in Grand County, which is described as having steep and rocky terrain.

Ahead of the trip, Kristin said she planned to “honor” Michael by bringing a gold coin with her that she found shortly after his death.

“While we’re in Italy, I really want to do something to honor my brother,” she added. “I’m not exactly sure what that is yet, but I definitely think it’ll involve a gold Euro that I have because that’s my sign with my brother — gold coins.”

After meeting members of her family in Italy, Kristin and Cutler visited the church where her great-grandparents were married.

“I’m really spiritual, and I do feel like my brother is with my grandparents, and I get the sense that they are probably here with us in spirit,” she said.

As a tribute to Michael, Kristin left a photo and the gold coin at the church alters.

“I decided to go back to the church to honor my brother because this is an experience that I really wish I was able to share with him,” she said. “If he can’t be with me in the flesh, I just think it’s a nice thing to do to honor him in spirit.”

The Uncommon James founder became emotional inside the church, tearing up as Cutler pulled her into a hug.

“Mike and I were always really close growing up. I have great memories of us as kids,” she said. “He had a very, very sweet soul. He was really goofy and funny, kind of the life of the party in high school. Everyone really loved him. I miss him.”

“He would be happy that we did this,” she said. “I just wish I could hug him one more time.”

