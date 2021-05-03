Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Her Relationship Status: 'I'm Focusing On Me,' She Says

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight on her current relationship status.

In an interview published by E!'s Daily Pop on Monday, Cavallari confirmed that her romantic life is not a priority at this time. "I'm focusing on me and taking care of my babes. That's it," she revealed, referencing her three children — sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 5 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cavallari's comments come after she recently spoke to PEOPLE about being in a good place in her life.

"It's so interesting because I feel like 2020 was one of the worst years — well, I don't know that I'd say worse — but craziest years of my life in the sense of everybody else, just everything that we went through ... but also, it was one of the best years of my life, too," she told PEOPLE on April 30.

"I had really sad moments, but ultimately, I'm really in a good place right now," she continued. "And I'm feeling just that peace in my life."

Cavallari, 34, and Cutler, 38 — who tied the knot in 2013 — announced in April 2020 that they called it quits after 10 years together.

kristin cavallari Kristin Cavallari | Credit: Theo Wang/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the Laguna Beach alum wrote at the time via Instagram. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."

PEOPLE confirmed last May that the Very Cavallari alums reached two agreements in their divorce case. Cutler agreed to release the funds needed for Cavallari to purchase her own home and they agreed on how they would split custody of their little ones.

When Cavallari opened up about the split in September, she revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that the issues in her marriage "didn't happen overnight."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari | Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

"We tried really, really hard for years and years," she said. "It was the hardest decision I've ever made."

Cavallari also revealed that producers on her E! reality series "saw stuff, but they didn't put it in the show — which is good, because I don't want my kids to ever [see that]." She added, "I still care so much about him and talk to him almost every day. We have three kids together. He's going to be in my life forever."