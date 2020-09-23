Kristin Cavallari Isn't Dating Stephen Colletti (or Anyone): 'I'm Not Interested in Anybody'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"That's the last thing on my mind," the Uncommon James founder tells PEOPLE exclusively about dating again

Kristin Cavallari broke the internet last month when she posted a cozy photo with her high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti — but the Uncommon James founder says they're simply friends.

"Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no we're not dating," she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "That's the last thing on my mind right now."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the newly single Cavallari — she and estranged husband Jay Cutler announced their separation in April — hasn't totally ruled out finding love again one day, she's focusing on herself for the moment.

"I'm not interested in anybody right now. I'm happy. I just got out of a 10-year relationship," the True Comfort author says. "I don't really want to put energy into anything else right now, other than my kids and Uncommon James and my friends."

Image zoom Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

"I talk to Brody [Jenner], Audrina [Patridge] and Heidi [Pratt]," she says. "I just saw that they're going to maybe start filming soon, and I'm pretty sure I owe them an episode."

Image zoom Heidi Pratt, Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Though everyone's moved on from their party-heavy days of Laguna Beach and The Hills, Cavallari says she still has an unbreakable bond with the cast and crew from both shows.

"It's just fun. We'll always have that connection, and we'll always have something that we can relate to each other on that no one else can," she says. "It's just a cool thing to be able to share with each other."

As for one day starring in her own series again? "I don't think I'll do a reality show again," she says. "I'm happy taking my kids to school in the morning, going to the office and then coming home and cooking dinner. Rinse and repeat — my life is fairly boring, but I kind of like it!"