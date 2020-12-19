Kristin Cavallari and Justin Anderson Say She 'Never' Slid into Craig Conover's DMs

Southern Charm's Austen Kroll recently said he and Kristin Cavallari became friends when she messaged Craig Conover

On Thursday, Southern Charm stars Kroll and Conover appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said they became friends with Cavallari and Anderson when she messaged Conover.

"Honestly, she slid into Craig's DMs and was like, 'I'm coming into town,' so we all went to dinner and we all just hit it off," Kroll said, responding to a fan who asked about their friendship with Cavallari and whether there was "something else going on there."

"We just all get along so, so well," Kroll added.

On Friday, however, Anderson said Cavallari would “never” randomly message Conover.

“Not the kind of thing I should speak up about but kristin would never randomly slide into anyone’s DM…” Anderson wrote on his Instagram Story. “I was a fan of our new friends craig and austen and we visited charleston and met up with them… I pushed for the friendship. Kristin was along for the ride and no one is hooking up or even flirting. four adults who are friends. let’s move on.”

Cavallari, 33, then reposted Anderson’s message, adding, “Literally nothing to see here people. Now let’s all move on.”

The Very Cavallari star also shared a separate response to the reports alongside some scenic images of the beach, some of which included her kids, daughter Saylor James, 5, and sons Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and Camden Jack, 8.

“My kids put everything in perspective,” she wrote on Saturday. “All these stupid internet rumors, people thinking they know me or my situation. It’s all just noise. I know who I am and my kids know who I am. That’s all I care about That’s why I typically never comment on the BS.”

“Ok, last thing: the internet thrives on click bait and juicy stories. No one gives a s--- if the headline is ‘Kristin Cavallari is just finally really happy,’ ” the Laguna Beach alum added. “And they have to generate content every f------ day. Soooo they exaggerate, twist words and straight up lie. Just keep that in mind.”

Both Kroll and Cavallari have responded to speculation that the pair were dating after she, Kroll and Conover made headlines while documenting their night out. (In one video, Kroll lifted Cavallari onto his shoulders and danced around.)

Kroll made it clear on WWHL with Andy Cohen that he and Cavallari are not together, especially in light of her split from husband Jay Cutler. "Kristin is out of a 10-year long relationship — she's not looking for anything," Kroll said, coyly adding, "She is certainly just living her best life."