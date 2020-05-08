Kristin Cavallari’s Kids Will Spend Mother’s Day with Her, per Custody Agreement with Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler recently reached a custody agreement for how to split time with their three children: Camden, Jaxon and Saylor

Kristin Cavallari will spend her first Mother's Day since filing for divorce surrounded by her children.

The Very Cavallari star will spend Sunday with her three kids — sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4 — amid her ongoing divorce from husband Jay Cutler.

According to the former couple's custody agreement, Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 37, will split the holidays with their children.

"Mother’s Day and Father’s Day shall begin at 3:00 p.m. on the Friday immediately prior to the holiday, or 3:00 p.m. if there is no school, until return to school the Monday immediately after the holiday or at 9:00 a.m. if there is no school," the agreement states.

The two announced that they were divorcing last month, and last week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had reached a custody agreement. Cutler also agreed to release the funds for Cavallari to purchase her own home, the source said. Prior to this agreement, Cavallari claimed Cutler was preventing her from buying a new house with her own money unless she agreed to share joint custody with him.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE state that both parties "have entered into a Permanent Parenting Plan that they attest is in the best interest of their minor children and ask the Court to approve and adopt the same as its Order."

Cavallari and Cutler agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," each spending 182.5 days with the kids a year and alternating time on a week-on, week-off basis, according to the documents.

They will alternate Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as fall and spring breaks, and will split the Christmas holiday. The agreement also notes that each parent will have the right to two phone calls and two FaceTime or Skype calls per week while the children are with the other parent.

Earlier this week, Cavallari celebrated their son Jaxon's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“Happy 6th birthday my little man. Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit,” she wrote in the caption alongside two pictures of her embracing her son. “You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel.”