Kristin Cavallari Explains Why She Keeps Her Money Separate from Jay Cutler's

Don’t be mistaken: Kristin Cavallari is a strong, independent woman who makes her own money.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s season finale episode of Very Cavallari, the Hills alum explains to husband Jay Cutler why she keeps a separate bank account.

The couple begins discussing money when Cavallari suggests she might buy herself an apartment in Nashville to be closer to the Uncommon James store.

“When I go to the office I can just stay there then,” she says, laughing.

But when Cutler protests the idea, Cavallari is quick to remind him that she doesn’t need his permission.

“I could just buy it with my money,” she says. “You don’t like that do you? A little independence.”

“You have your money but then all of my money is our money,” responds Cutler.

Cavallari says she thinks all women should have some money of their own kept on the side.

“That’s how it should be though. The girl should have her own stash,” she explains. “No girl should ever have to stay in a relationship because a guy is supporting her.”

“I am with you because I love you, not because I need you,” she adds.

Cavallari and Cutler have been married for five years and are parents to daughter Saylor James, 2½, and sons Jaxon Wyatt, 4, and Camden Jack, 6.

