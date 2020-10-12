Kristin Cavallari Kisses Comedian Jeff Dye During Night Out in Chicago amid Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their split in April after seven years together

Kristin Cavallari was recently spotted cozying up to a new man amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Jay Cutler.

The True Comfort cookbook author, 33, was pictured kissing comedian Jeff Dye at a bar in Chicago as seen in footage obtained by TMZ. Dye, 37, is the host of Jeff Dye's Friendship Podcast and was a finalist on Last Comic Standing in 2008.

Reps for Cavallari and Dye did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In April, Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Cutler, 37, announced their split after seven years together. They share three children: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor.

Recently, The Hills alum broke her silence on their decision to divorce, telling PEOPLE exclusively that the pair had been struggling privately for years, and they made a conscious effort to keep their marriage woes hidden, including on their E! show Very Cavallari.

And the mother of three also said she hadn't totally ruled out finding love again, but was focusing on herself.

"I'm not interested in anybody right now. I'm happy. I just got out of a 10-year relationship," she shared. "I don't really want to put energy into anything else right now, other than my kids and Uncommon James and my friends."

While promoting her latest cookbook, Cavallari said she was "working on" having her maiden name restored.