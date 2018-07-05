The Hills' Kristin Cavallari Reveals Her Marriage to Jay Cutler Is 'Better Than Ever'

Viewers who tune in to Kristin Cavallari’s new reality show, Very Cavallari, will witness some memorable moments between the star and her husband, former football player Jay Cutler.

“I’m excited for people to see how funny he is,” says Cavallari, 31, of Cutler, whom she wed in 2013 and with whom she shares three children, Camden, 5, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 2. “He has a really dry sense of humor and a lot of people don’t know that about him.”

Cavallari also reveals that Cutler began pursuing her more than a year before they met and started dating.

“My publicist called me when I was filming The Hills and said Jay wanted to fly me to Chicago to take me on a date,” says the reality star. “I said no because I didn’t want a boyfriend, especially one who lives in Chicago. But then a year later, I went to a Bears game with my family. We got passes to meet Jay after the game and he walked in and he was so good-looking and so sweet. We hung out a couple nights later. Then things moved pretty quickly — we got engaged after eight months!”

Jason LaVeris/Getty

The couple split briefly in 2011 but reunited just weeks later.

“I needed Jay to know that I was serious about some things and I needed to go to extreme measures,” says Cavallari of the brief separation. “Deep down, I knew in my heart things were going to get better if I broke up with him.”

Now, after five years of marriage, “we’re better now than we’ve ever been,” says Cavallari. “The evolution of our relationship is amazing. I think part of it is that we’ve grown up a lot and learned how to express our needs.”

Continues Cavallari: “I’ve always been open about the fact that our relationship takes work, but we’ve worked really hard. And it’s just so nice to know that you have a teammate forever.”

For more on Cavallari, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

Justin Coit

And at home, the couple treasures time with their three children. “Jay is a very hands-on dad,” says Cavallari. “We eat dinner together every night as a family. And we take the kids to breakfast every Sunday. It’s become our weekend tradition.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Is ‘Very Happy’ About Husband’s Retirement From NFL: ‘It’s a Really Tough Sport’

The kids are already showing signs of taking after Mom and Dad. “Saylor is me,” Cavallari says with a laugh. “She knows what she wants and she is going to do whatever she can to get it. Jaxon is most like Jay. He has this attitude of, ‘I’m the cool guy.’ And Cam is a good mix of both of us. He is the sweetest soul on the planet. And he’s the perfect older brother because he’ll take care of the other two.”

Admits Cavallari, who was 24 when she got pregnant with Camden, “I was surprised I became a mom so young. But being married and having kids, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. And I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Very Cavallari premieres July 8 on E!