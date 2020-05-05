Kristin Cavallari Told Fan 'Don't Do It' When Asked About Marriage Before Jay Cutler Split

The stars, who share three kids, announced their split last month after a decade together

Two months before her split from husband Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari may have already been hinting at their marital problems.

In February, the then-couple did a meet and greet with fans at Cavallari's Uncommon James store in Chicago. In a newly unearthed clip obtained by TMZ, a recently-engaged fan asked the stars for advice.

"Don't do it," Cavallari responded as Cutler and the crowd laughed along.

The Hills and Laguna Beach alumna and former Chicago Bears quarterback started dating in 2010 and wed in 2013. On April 26, they announced their divorce with a joint statement on Instagram, saying it was just a situation "of two people growing apart" and that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

Sources have since told PEOPLE the couple had been having issues for a while.

"Kristin has been so unhappy for so long. Her marriage has been struggling for at least three years," said one insider close to Cavallari. "She just wants to be happy and to be a good mom. They tried to make it work for the kids, but Kristin realized Jay is not going to change."

Another source told PEOPLE that Cavallari, 33, and Cutler, 37, "were not suited for each other, even in the beginning."

"They were both so busy with their careers that it was often hard to find time to be together," the source said. "They lived apart a couple of times during the marriage. This takes a toll on any romance no matter how promising things looked to others."

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Cutler had agreed to release the funds for Cavallari to purchase her own home amid the split. In addition, the exes came to an agreement on how to divvy up time with their three children: sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE, the two agreed to be named "joint primary residential parents," each spending 182.5 days with the kids a year. They will alternate time with the kids on a week-on, week-off basis. They'll alternate Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as fall and spring breaks, and will split the Christmas break.

In terms of child support, Cutler and Cavallari agreed that "both parties have sufficient assets to provide for the support of the minor children while the minor children are in their respective care," and both agreed to "equally pay the cost of any and all agreed upon extracurricular activities in which the minor children participate."

Cutler filed for divorce on April 21, asking for joint custody of the kids. Cavallari had initially asked for full custody, with "reasonable periods of parenting time" for Cutler.

For the time being, Cavallari and Cutler are swapping weeks with the kids at their home outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Once Cavallari moves into her new residence, the kids will "spend time with each parent in their respective residence during said parent's respective parenting time," according to the agreement.