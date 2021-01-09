Kristin Cavallari and Boyfriend Jeff Dye Exchange ‘I Love You’s’ During Instagram Live Chat

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye were first romantically linked with in October

Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye are still going strong.

On Friday night, the comedian, 37, briefly went on Instagram Live with the Very Cavallari star, 34, and a couple of her friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In response to a fan question about his dating history, Dye — who was first romantically linked with Cavallari in October — shared that his “longest relationship is about 4 months.”

“Oh no,” Cavallari playfully replied, as the comedian asked his fans if they wanted him to reveal who that relationship was with, before winking at the reality star.

“Aww, sweet little Jeffy,” she remarked. Before ending their Live together, the pair also exchanged “I love you’s” before Cavallari hung up.

Image zoom Jeff Dye, Kristin Cavallai | Credit: Jeff Dye/Instagram

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari | Credit: Kristin Cavallari

After announcing her split from husband Jay Cutler, Cavallari was linked to Dye after they were pictured kissing at a Chicago bar in October.

Since then, the pair have continued to spend time together, and took a trip to Mexico last month.

"Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff," a source told PEOPLE about the pair's December. “Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him.”

“She enjoys spending time with Jeff," a source previously told PEOPLE. "He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with. She is having a good time with him."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Calls 2020 One of the 'Best Years' of Her Life amid Divorce from Jay Cutler

While celebrating her birthday earlier this week, Cavallari reflected on 2020 in a candid post, highlighting the positive aspects of her life amid her divorce.

"33 was a crazy year to say the least," Cavallari wrote. "The ups and downs, highs and lows."

"But I can honestly say it was one [of] the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity," she added. "I feel like I’m back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34."