Kristin Cavallari Says She and Jay Cutler Speak 'Different Languages When It Comes to Conflict'

Very Cavallari‘s dynamic duo is back.

Since it premiered last year on E!, the reality show has given fans an inside look at Kristin Cavallari‘s relationship with her husband Jay Cutler.

In the season 3 supertease, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the Hills alum has her hands full as she balances work, family and friends. In one scene, she confronts the former NFL player with her signature candor.

“We speak two different languages when it comes to conflict,” she tells him.

And speaking of conflict, the extended teaser also features Cavallari’s blowout fight with her best friend Kelly Henderson.

“How can you not take a step back and understand where I’m coming from?” Cavallari, 32, tells Henderson as she fights back tears.

Plus, it offers a sneak peek at star’s trip to Italy, where she discovers she is the last Cavallari in her family — leading to an emotional search for lost relatives.

Season 3 will follow the Uncommon James owner as she opens a new store, this time in Chicago. (The lifestyle brand’s flagship location is in Nashville, about an hour away from and Cutler’s family farm in the Tennessee countryside, and there’s a pop-up location in Los Angeles.)

With the expansion of her business, Cavallari transforms into a full-blown business mogul — but success in the spotlight comes at a cost, and this season, relationships will be challenged in unexpected ways, as Cavallari and Cutler, 36, redefine their inner circle of friends.

Season 3 of Very Cavallari premieres Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on E!