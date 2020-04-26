Kristin Cavallari and Husband Jay Cutler Are Getting Divorced After 10 Years Together

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are going their separate ways.

The reality star, 33, made the announcement on Sunday, sharing that the pair had made the decision to end their marriage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari wrote, alongside a photo of the pair walking off into the distance together, with their backs turned to the camera.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The pair tied the knot in 2013 and share sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

RELATED: From The Hills to The Windy City: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Love Story

In a recent episode of Very Cavallari, which aired last month, the Uncommon James founder spoke about how Cutler had been somebody she could lean on during her “rocky” times.

“It’s been a bit of a rocky year. I feel like the older you get, the more you realize who is supposed to be in your life. You figure out who your real friends are — friends come and go,” she said as the pair sat down to dinner. “It’s nice that I have you as my constant. You’re my common denominator.”

“Every marriage has their ups and downs, but what I’ve realized this past year is that I’ve really leaned on Jay more than I ever have,” she added later. “Especially after everything I’ve been going through — he’s really been there for me.”

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Todd Williamson/Getty

Earlier in the season, Cavallari fell out with longtime best friend Kelly Henderson in the aftermath of the rumor that Henderson and Cutler were having an affair.

Although Cavallari insisted she never believed the rumor, she said she was upset that Henderson “never once” apologized and continued to mention Cutler on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Talks About Her Life With Jay Cutler and Kids in Nashville: 'We're a Very Normal Family'

Cutler proposed to Cavallari in April 2011, after the pair had been dating for over a year.

Although the couple split briefly that year, they reunited just weeks later.

“The evolution of our relationship is amazing,” Cavallari previously told PEOPLE of their marriage. “I think part of it is that we’ve grown up a lot and learned how to express our needs.”

“I’ve always been open about the fact that our relationship takes work, but we’ve worked really hard,” she added. “And it’s just so nice to know that you have a teammate forever.”

The pair recently returned home after a three-week trip to the Bahamas, which was supposed to be a spring break vacation, where they were joined by their children, as well as Cavallari’s best friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson, and his fiancé Austin “Scoot” Rhodes.