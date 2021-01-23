Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their split in April after seven years of marriage

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Pose Together in Instagram Photo amid Divorce: 'Can't Break That'

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are still hanging out together.

On Friday, the pair — who announced their split in April after 10 years together — shared a photo of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts.

Both Cavallari, 34, and Cutler, 37, posted the snapshot with the same caption, reading: "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."

In the photo, Cavallari wears a white tank top and black jeans as she strikes a fierce pose next to Cutler, who can be seen wearing a flannel top.

The comments section was quickly flooded with messages of support for the friendly exes.

"there's a calmness in the nashville air tonight lovies ♥️😍 love you guys," hair colorist Justin Anderson commented.

Cavallari and Cutler, who wed in 2013, share sons Camden Jack, 8, Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Cavallari and Cutler split had "absolutely nothing to do" with the rumor that Cutler had an affair with Cavallari's ex-BFF, Kelly Henderson. Rather, the source said their schedules and priorities just weren't aligning.

"She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show," the source said. "Jay is not as interested in all of that. She's so passionate about her work and they couldn't relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart."

In a divorce petition filed by Cutler on April 21 and obtained by PEOPLE, the former Chicago Bears quarterback asked that the court make him and Cavallari "joint custodians and joint decision makers" for their children.

The former couple reached a joint custody agreement in May.

Amid the divorce, Cavallari and Cutler have been friendly as they co-parent their children. For Halloween, the pair reunited for a festive photo with their kids.

On her Instagram account, Cavallari shared a photo that showed the costume-clad pair and their kids sitting outside a Nashville home. The reality star dressed up as a unicorn while Cutler wore a black-and-white striped jumpsuit.

"Halloween 2020," she captioned the selfie.

Cavallari has been romantically linked to comedian Jeff Dye since October, when they were spotted out sharing a kiss at a bar in Chicago.