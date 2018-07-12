Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have been going five years strong!

Over the course of the couple’s half decade-long marriage, the pair has welcomed three children into their family: sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 4, and 2-year-old daughter, Saylor. And despite having their hands full with three little ones, the pair continues to make time for date night.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Sunday’s Very Cavallari, the 31-year-old Uncommon James creator is out to dinner with her husband when she reveals how Cutler, 35, swept her off her feet, despite the fact that he has “no game.”

“Jay was actually incredibly sweet, that was the man that I fell in love with,” Cavallari recalls while at dinner. “Writing me love emails and love letters when I would be in L.A. because it was long distance.”

The Hills alum adds, “Jay has this image, this persona. But Jay has no game! Let me just put that on record. I don’t know how he got me, but he has no game. I have much better game than Jay. Trust.”

“I’d come in town, we’d have so much fun together, and then I don’t know what happened,” she tells the former Chicago Bears quarterback during the dinner with her best friend, Kelly Henderson.

Cutler quips, “You decided to go to bed at 8:45 every night.”

