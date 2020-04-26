Everything Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Have Said About Their Decade-Long Relationship

Image zoom

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's love story has come to an end.

On Sunday, the reality star, 33, announced she and the former NFL quarterback, 36, are getting divorced after seven years of marriage and a decade-long romance. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Cavallari wrote, alongside a photo of the pair walking off into the distance together, with their backs turned to the camera.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” the mom of three said.

Prior to announcing their split, Cavallari and Cutler, who share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and 4-year-old daughter Saylor, returned home after a three-week trip to the Bahamas, which was supposed to be a spring break vacation, where they were joined by their children, as well as Cavallari’s best friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson, and his fiancé Austin “Scoot” Rhodes.

After getting engaged in April 2011 following a year of dating, Cavallari and Cutler split briefly that same year but reunited just weeks later. They later tied the knot in 2013.

The pair have been vocal about their love for each other over the years. In 2018, Cavallari told PEOPLE of their marriage, "We’re better now than we’ve ever been."

"The evolution of our relationship is amazing," she said at the time. "I think part of it is that we've grown up a lot and learned how to express our needs.”

Cavallari continued: "I've always been open about the fact that our relationship takes work, but we’ve worked really hard. And it’s just so nice to know that you have a teammate forever."

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

The Very Cavallari reality star has also spoken highly of Cutler's dedication as a father.

“Jay is a very hands-on dad,” Cavallari told PEOPLE in 2019. “We eat dinner together every night as a family. And we take the kids to breakfast every Sunday. It’s become our weekend tradition.”

Just last month, Cavallari opened up about her appreciation for Cutler while reflecting on her "rocky" year on an episode of her reality series Very Cavallari.

“It’s been a bit of a rocky year. I feel like the older you get, the more you realize who is supposed to be in your life. You figure out who your real friends are — friends come and go,” she said as the two sat down for dinner during a trip to Italy. “It’s nice that I have you as my constant. You’re my common denominator.”

“You’re really grounding for me,” Cavallari added. “You’re a good sounding board and you keep me level-headed, so thank you.”

Cutler further showed support for his wife when she celebrated the opening of her new store in Chicago during the Very Cavallari finale last month. After Cavallari thanked everyone for their support, Cutler pulled her in for a kiss and said, "Congrats. Proud of you."

However, the latest season of the E! reality series also teased trouble for the pair's marriage, including rumors that Cutler was having an affair with Cavallari's longtime best friend Kelly Henderson. While Cavallari insisted she never believed the rumor, she and Henderson had a falling out.

Cavallari also shared during the season that she and Cutler have trouble communicating while in conflict. "We speak two different languages when it comes to conflict," she said.

Another aspect of their relationship highlighted in the E! series was how the pair's roles reversed at home, specifically for Cutler, who up until 2017 had a nonstop football career.

“We've definitely switched roles which has been really interesting, but it’s great,” Cavallari told PEOPLE in November 2018. “I couldn’t do any of this without him. He’s home with the kids, picking the boys up from school and really allowing me to be able to have the time and freedom to do all this. He’s been really supportive.”

At the time, she added, “I call him my farmhand because he’s been planting trees around the house. He’s been taking care of all the animals. I’m just giving him time. I’m not gonna pressure him. He worked his ass off for so many years, so I get that all he’s ever known is football. He’s gonna figure it out.”

And months prior, in August 2018, Cavallari spoke about their finances during an episode of Very Cavallari. During a discussion about money, Cavallari told Cutler that she thinks all women should have some money of their own kept on the side. “That’s how it should be though. The girl should have her own stash. No girl should ever have to stay in a relationship because a guy is supporting her,” she said. “I am with you because I love you, not because I need you.”

That same summer, Cavallari reminisced about the pair's early years of dating.

Recalling how Cutler swept her off her feet, despite the fact that he had “no game,” The Hills alum told her friends during a dinner that he was “actually incredibly sweet,” adding “that was the man that I fell in love with.” She also remembered a time when Cutler would be “writing me love emails and love letters when I would be in L.A. because it was long distance.”

Though later she quipped, “Jay has this image, this persona. But Jay has no game! Let me just put that on record. I don’t know how he got me, but he has no game. I have much better game than Jay. Trust.”