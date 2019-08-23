Kristin Cavallari Schools Husband Jay Cutler During Axe-Throwing Date: 'Kiss My Axe'

Kristin Cavallari can now add throwing an axe to her growing list of talents.

The Very Cavallari star and Jay Cutler enjoyed an axe-throwing date together on Thursday, when she schooled her husband, a former NFL star.

In two videos shared to their respective Instagram accounts, Cavallari, 32, and Cutler, 36, documented their time together — and revealed that Cutler might need just a bit more more practice with the sport than the Uncommon James founder.

“Take one,” Cutler says as Cavallari throws the axe with both hands onto the wooden target, and it lands directly next to the bullseye.

As she retrieves the axe from the board, Cutler exclaims, “Nailed it!” as Cavallari says, “Boom, first try.”

“Take one,” adds Cutler.

She captioned the video, “Kiss my axe.”

Unfortunately, Cutler didn’t seem to master it as quickly as Cavallari did.

“Take one,” Cutler says as he single-handedly throws the axe at the board — and it falls to the ground.

“Nailed it,” he jokingly captioned the post.

The couple wed in 2013 and have three children together: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 3.

But more than a year before they met and started dating, Cutler began pursuing her.

“My publicist called me when I was filming The Hills and said Jay wanted to fly me to Chicago to take me on a date,” the reality star told PEOPLE in July 2018. “I said no because I didn’t want a boyfriend, especially one who lives in Chicago. But then a year later, I went to a Bears game with my family. We got passes to meet Jay after the game and he walked in and he was so good-looking and so sweet. We hung out a couple nights later. Then things moved pretty quickly — we got engaged after eight months!”

The couple split briefly in 2011 but reunited just weeks later.

“I needed Jay to know that I was serious about some things and I needed to go to extreme measures,” said Cavallari of the brief separation. “Deep down, I knew in my heart things were going to get better if I broke up with him.”

“We’re better now than we’ve ever been,” Cavallari said of their marriage. “The evolution of our relationship is amazing. I think part of it is that we’ve grown up a lot and learned how to express our needs.”

Continued Cavallari: “I’ve always been open about the fact that our relationship takes work, but we’ve worked really hard. And it’s just so nice to know that you have a teammate forever.”

And at home, the couple treasures time with their three children. “Jay is a very hands-on dad,” said Cavallari. “We eat dinner together every night as a family. And we take the kids to breakfast every Sunday. It’s become our weekend tradition.”