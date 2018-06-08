Kristin Cavallari and Husband Jay Cutler Celebrate 5-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kristin Cavallari is celebrating half a decade of marriage with her husband, Jay Cutler.

The Hills alum, who tied the knot with Cutler in June 2013, shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Friday in honor of the couple’s five-year anniversary.

“Ohhh to be young,” Cavallari, 31, captioned a photo of the pair sitting outdoors at a candlelit dinner table, which was adorned with pink rose petals.

“5 years of marriage with him ❤” she added.

The pair’s nuptials followed their November 2011 engagement — a second for the pair, who called off their first in July 2011.

“I think we both knew from the moment we met that we wanted to marry each other,” she told PEOPLE shortly after Cutler’s first proposal. “It’s been a great situation.”

Once reunited after their split, the happy pair wasted no time starting a family. Cavallari and Cutler announced in January 2012 they were expecting their first child. The TV personality gave birth to son Camden Jack, now 5½, in August of that year.

The reality star and former NFL star, who moved from Chicago to Nashville last spring, are also parents to daughter Saylor James, 2, and son Jaxon Wyatt, 4.

This summer, Cavallari will be returning to TV with her new E! show, Very Cavallari.

“It’s been almost eight years since I was in front of the camera like this,” she explained to PEOPLE in May on the red carpet at the NBC Upfronts in New York City. “I was really nervous, especially the first few days filming. It was a little bit of an adjustment period there.”

Luckily, Very Cavallari is much different from the star’s previous shows. Following her as she and her staff open the Nashville, Tennessee, headquarters and flagship store of Uncommon James, her lifestyle and fashion brand, the drama on the show falls just as much on her employees’ shoulders as it does on hers.

“I had the time of my life,” she said about the experience. “I have an executive producer this time around, so having that security blanket and working with a team of people who really value my opinion and my creative direction was the best. I just had so much fun.”

Very Cavallari premieres July 8 at 10 p.m. ET on E!