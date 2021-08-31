The reality star was previously linked to comedian Jeff Dye after her split from Jay Cutler last year

Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Country Star Chase Rice: 'They're Having Fun Together,' Says Source

Kristin Cavallari has embarked on a new romance.

The reality star, 34, has recently been linked to country star Chase Rice, and a source tells PEOPLE the pair are "having fun."

"They've been seeing each other a little over a month," the insider says. "They were introduced through a mutual friend. She was last spotted at his concert. They're having fun together."

Cavallari split from ex-husband Jay Cutler in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. The former couple share three children together — Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and daughter Saylor James, 5.

After her divorce from Cutler, 48, Cavallari dated comedian Jeff Dye for several months before the pair eventually split.

Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice

Meanwhile, Rice, whose latest single "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." hit No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts earlier this month, previously dated former Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller.

A rep for the 35-year-old singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last month, Cavallari addressed rumors that she was in a "love triangle" while giving an update on her current relationship status.

"There's a little something that I feel like I should clear up. I do not feel like I owe anybody an explanation, normally I don't comment on this stuff, however, these rumors have been going on for about a year now," she said on her Instagram Story, adding that the gossip about a love triangle "is not true."

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari | Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Continuing her candid chat, Cavallari said, "I'm not dating anybody, I haven't dated anybody in a few months."

The Laguna Beach alum also previously opened up about her thoughts on marriage while appearing on an episode of Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad's Scrubbing In podcast back in May.

When asked whether or not she ever has plans to remarry, Cavallari said, "I definitely believe in marriage, and I think that I will, eventually."