Kristin Cavallari is ready for a Hills reboot!

The 31-year-old reality star and mother of three, who starred on the MTV reality series from 2007-10, admitted that a reunion show was in the works, but a “vital” part of the cast was missing.

“I was about to sign a deal to do a Hills reunion with E!, and then Heidi and Spencer signed a deal with MTV,” Cavallari said about Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag at the Svedka Red, White and Booze BBQ on Tuesday at a private residence in West Hollywood.

“And, they’re such a vital part of The Hills that we couldn’t do it without them,” she shared. “So, it’s been kind of put on hold, but I would love to do it.”

In early April, Cavallari opened up about the plug being pulled on the reunion series while speaking on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

“Truth be told, they were trying to get us all together,” said Cavallari. “Then two people pulled out.”

When McCarthy guessed if it was Pratt and Montag who were the culprits, Cavallari initially said, “No comment.” After McCarthy went on to say that she would be surprised if it was the married couple because “they need money,” Cavallari said, “Well, it’s for a specific reason they can’t do it.”

“God?” McCarthy jokingly asked, to which Cavallari responded, “Yeah! Pretty much. No, they have another contract so they’re not able to do it. I’m spilling all the beans today.”

Also at the Svedka Red, White and Booze BBQ, Cavallari opened up about her relationship with former Hills castmate Brody Jenner, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter on June 2.

Michael Simon/startraks

Cavallari, who wasn’t invited to his ocean-view nuptials — they took place at Nihi Sumba, a resort on Sumba Island, off the coast of Indonesia — admitted, “I know nothing about it, actually!”

Though it’s been nearly a decade sine Cavallari and Jenner starred alongside each other on the reality show, she “talked to him not that long ago. I mean, he told me he was getting married in June, but I don’t look at anything to see it.”

“I don’t read tabloids, I don’t look at websites,” said Cavallari. “So, I know nothing about anything that’s going on in pop culture!”

Next month, Cavallari’s fans will see her return to TV screens with her new reality series, Very Cavallari.

“I think Very Cavallari is the first time people will get to see the real Kristin,” Cavallari told PEOPLE at NBC’s Summer Press Day at Universal Studios in May. “It’s every area of my life. So it’s me as a wife, it’s me as a best friend, and it’s me as a boss, as a business woman. So the ‘bitch’ persona — I think I’ve been able to kind of channel into being the boss and owning my own company, and then you get to just see who I am with the people that I love the most.”

“I’m really excited for people to finally see me after so many years of being in reality TV,” she added. “This is the first time that I can really get behind it saying, ‘This is 100 percent me.’ ”

Very Cavallari premieres July 8 at 10 p.m. ET on E!