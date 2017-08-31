Kristin Cavallari Reunites with The Hills Costar Heidi Montag and Marvels At Her 'Cute Little Belly'

Pretty in pink!

Kristin Cavallari reunited with her former The Hills costar Heidi Montag on Wednesday, taking to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a cute caption, “This girl. Love her and that cute little belly. Thanks for coming by @heidipratt”

Montag is eight months pregnant with her first child with husband Spencer Pratt, whom she met while filming the MTV reality show.

It’s been a baby boom for The Hills alums, including Cavallari, 30, who welcomed her third child, daughter Saylor James, in 2015. Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Audrina Patridge have also welcomed their own little ones.

Cavallari, who shares Saylor with husband and NFL star Jay Cutler, as well as sons Jaxon Wyatt, 3, and Camden Jack, 5, recently told PEOPLE that she and her daughter are more alike that people think.

“We call her the honey badger because she’s just pure sass,” the reality said. “She’s adorable, but she will literally rip your face off.”

Now that Cavallari’s 21-month-old “is starting to talk a lot,” her sass has gotten her into some trouble with other kids at a mommy-and-me class they’re taking together.

“She sits up on the top of these slides and there’s other babies at the bottom, and she’ll sit there yelling at them to move like, ‘Move, move!’ ” she says. “I’ll say, ‘Saylor, we can’t do that!’ But it does make me laugh.”

“There’s been a lot of adjustments for [the kids] starting a new school, moving and Daddy being gone,” Cavallari says. “I’m just trying really hard to make everything as smooth of a transition as possible for them right now.”

Though it’ll be difficult having her husband away from home, Cavallari says she’s making it work by traveling to Miami with the kids for every home game.