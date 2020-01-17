Kristin Cavallari's Former Best Friend Refuses to Talk About 'Stupid' Jay Cutler Cheating Rumors

The fallout between Kristin Cavallari and her best friend Kelly Henderson continued on this week’s episode of Very Cavallari.

Earlier this month, the former Laguna Beach star revealed on the E! reality show that the two hadn’t spoken all summer in the aftermath of the rumor that Henderson and Cavallari’s husband Jay Cutler were having an affair. Henderson, a celebrity stylist and glam specialist, was a major part of seasons 1 and 2, and some fans on social media had begun speculating that something was going on between her and Cutler.

While Cavallari has insisted she never believed the rumor, she said she was upset by Henderson’s response to it — or lack thereof, claiming on Thursday’s episode that Henderson “never once” apologized and instead only continued to mention Cutler on social media, which “fueled the fire.”

Justin Anderson, Cavallari’s longtime friend and colorist, decided to sit down with Henderson to try to get to the bottom of what happened between the two. Henderson told Anderson she was “super blindsided” by the falling out and “had no idea [Cavallari] was even mad at [her].”

Henderson explained that she had been taking some time to focus on her own life. According to Henderson, she and Cavallari “have grown up as friends living in two different cities,” which meant “there would be periods of time where we would talk more than others.”

Still, Henderson said she “got excited” to reconnect with Cavallari as production on this season of Very Cavallari was gearing up to begin and reached out to the star.

“And then I got a f—ing text that I did not interpret to be very nice,” Henderson said. “I think she thinks I’m texting just because of the show. I don’t understand, though — if I only cared about the show, I would have been like, up her ass to try to be on [it].”

When Anderson tried to broach the Cutler rumors with Henderson, she immediately shut the conversation down.

“I’m not talking about that stupid s—,” she said. “That, to me — you know that’s not true. That’s the most f—ing stupid thing ever.”

“I feel like this is all coming down on me,” she continued. “She hurt my feelings, too!”

Much to Anderson’s surprise, Henderson broke down in tears and stormed out of the room. When he filled Cavallari in on how the conversation had gone, the star was furious.

“She won’t return my text messages,” Cavallari said. “The whole time, her thing has been, ‘I don’t care about the show, I only care about your friendship.’ She drank the Kool-Aid, big time. I thought Kelly was the last person on the planet that this would ever happen with.”

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari (left) and Kelly Henderson Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

“Honestly, it wasn’t even about the rumors,” Cavallari continued, though she added that Henderson was “defensive” about them. “It was that then she went on social media and kept talking about him in such a way that was fueling the fire. Everybody in my life was asking about it. And I’m like, ‘I know it’s not true.’ Says every f—ing girl! I’m the one who has to deal it, Kelly, not you. All she f—ing cared about was that people thought of her that way.”

“It’s such a slap in my face,” she added, tearing up. “And the fact that she couldn’t understand that blows my mind.”

When asked whether the two could ever be friends again, Cavallari said she hoped they could find a way.

“I hope that we’ll be able to. I miss her, I know that. I’ll always love her, no matter what,” she said. “But I think I see her in a new light now and I don’t know that I can ever get back to a really good place with her.”

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

After last week’s episode aired, a source told PEOPLE the two women have yet to discuss the drama face-to-face.

“Kristin and Kelly still haven’t spoken. Kristin is very hurt,” said the source. “She thought Kelly was her best friend and Kelly just didn’t want to admit that she was wrong about how she handled the situation. She just disappeared on Kristin and then reappeared when they started filming again. The ball is in Kelly’s corner now.”

Henderson had not directly addressed the feud before Thursday’s episode, but a sneak peek at the rest of the season teased an emotional sit-down between the two women. Last week, she did appear to acknowledge the drama with a cryptic Instagram post that read, “Take a deep breath and remember who the f— you are.”

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!