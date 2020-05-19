Kristin Cavallari's Ex-BFF Kelly Henderson Says 'There Was Never an Affair' with Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari's ex-best friend Kelly Henderson says that despite the rumors, she never cheated with Jay Cutler.

During an interview on divorce attorney Laura Wasser's All's Fair podcast, Henderson addressed whether or not she had anything to do with Cavallari and Cutler's split.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce, and I am not dating Jay Cutler," she said. Henderson, 37, added she has not had any contact with Cutler, 36, or Cavallari, 33, since they filed for divorce in April.

"We're not really in touch anymore, we had a little bit of a falling out last year, so I've kind of gotten some space from both of them," Henderson continued, explaining that she wishes both well.

During the latest season of her E! reality series, Very Cavallari, fans saw the demise of Cavallari's friendship with Henderson over rumors that she'd slept with Cutler. Although Cavallari insisted she never believed the rumor, she was upset because she did not think Henderson did not express enough remorse for the gossip.

Image zoom Kelly Henderson, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler kelly henderson/ instagram; Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Henderson also addressed a photo she posted of a man whom many believed to be Cutler because of the beaded bracelet he wore in the image. Fans pointed out that Cutler had a similar accessory. Henderson told Wasser that the man in the photo is actually her boyfriend, who she said is a "private person."

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari and Kelly Henderson Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

"It's my boyfriend ... I've been in a relationship for quite some time now," Henderson said on the podcast. "He is a very private person and I respect that. You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it's not what they signed up for."

A source previously told PEOPLE that infidelity was not a factor Cavallari and Cutler's split.

"Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn't spent much time together in recent months," the source said. "Kristin and Jay are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show. Jay is not as interested in all of that. She's so passionate about her work and they couldn’t relate to each other as much. So it pulled them apart."

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Frederick M. Brown/Getty

A different source told PEOPLE in April that the reality star turned entrepreneur and the former NFL player "were not suited for each other, even in the beginning."

"They were both so busy with their careers that it was often hard to find time to be together," the source said "They lived apart a couple of times during the marriage. This takes a toll on any romance no matter how promising things looked to others."

After Cutler retired from the NFL, they moved outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where they've been raising sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. On April 26, they announced their split with a joint statement on Instagram, saying it was just a situation "of two people growing apart" and that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

Cutler cited "irreconcilable differences" as the grounds of separation in his divorce filing, while Cavallari cited both "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" in her counter-complaint. They disagree on when they formally split; she listed their date of separation as April 7, the day they returned back to the U.S. after spending several weeks in the Bahamas amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he listed April 21, the day he filed the paperwork.

In her filing, Cavallari submitted that "any misconduct alleged or implied against her" in Cutler's divorce petition "was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on [Cutler's] behalf," though Cutler did not allege misconduct against Cavallari in his filing.