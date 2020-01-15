Kristin Cavallari Says Former Best Friend Kelly Henderson 'Never Once' Apologized for Fallout

Kristin Cavallari is hurting over her recent fallout with best friend Kelly Henderson.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James founder confides in colorist Justin Anderson about her fractured friendship with Henderson.

“She won’t return my text messages,” says Cavallari, 33. “I was in Mexico filming a TV show and she literally didn’t say one thing to me. Kelly, normally, would be like, ‘How’s Mexico? I know you’re there alone for the first two weeks.'”

Cavallari says the only time she heard from her former friend was when she texted her with a question about the E! reality show.

“The whole time her whole thing has been, ‘I don’t care about the show, I only care about your friendship,'” she says. “She drank the Kool-Aid, big time. I thought Kelly was the last person on the planet that this would ever happen with.”

And while Cavallari says she was blindsided by the fallout, she’s been through similar situations before.

“I have trust issues, I do. I’ve had people in the past take advantage of me for their own personal gain,” she says. “When I started to feel like Kelly was really using me, it triggered something in me.”

During last week’s season 3 premiere of Very Cavallari, the former Laguna Beach and Hills star revealed she and Henderson hadn’t spoken all summer in the aftermath of a rumor that Henderson and Cavallari’s husband Jay Cutler were having an affair. Henderson, a celebrity stylist and glam specialist, was a major part of seasons 1 and 2, and some fans on social media had begun speculating that something was going on between her and Cutler, 36.

In PEOPLE’s sneak peek at this week’s episode, Cavallari says while she never believed the rumor, Henderson’s response to it — or lack thereof — upset her.

“Never once [did she apologize],” she tells Anderson. “She was defensive about it.”

After last week’s episode aired, a source told PEOPLE the two women have yet to discuss the drama face-to-face.

“Kristin and Kelly still haven’t spoken. Kristin is very hurt,” said the source. “She thought Kelly was her best friend and Kelly just didn’t want to admit that she was wrong about how she handled the situation. She just disappeared on Kristin and then reappeared when they started filming again. The ball is in Kelly’s corner now.”

During an episode of the Comments By Celebs podcast, which dropped Monday, Cavallari touched on the state of their friendship and how the storyline will play out throughout this season.

“Season 3 is definitely very emotional and for different reasons throughout the whole season. The season starts off and you see … this downfall that I have with a girlfriend,” she said. “It was heartbreaking at the time and it’s heartbreaking for me to go back now and almost relive it. So that’s been tough.”

While Henderson has not directly addressed the feud, a sneak peek at the rest of the season teased an emotional sit-down between the two women. Last week, Henderson did appear to acknowledge the drama with a cryptic Instagram post that read, “Take a deep breath and remember who the f— you are.”

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!