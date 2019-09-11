Kristin Cavallari Fired an Employee for Posting 'Insensitive' 9/11 Instagram: Source

Kristin Cavallari has parted ways with one of her employees after they posted an “insensitive” caption on an Instagram photo of the reality star on the 9/11 anniversary, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, a photo of Cavallari, 32, standing on a New York City sidewalk and wearing a short, plunging black dress was uploaded to her account with the caption, “NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember.”

According to the source, the image was taken on Tuesday and was “supposed to be posted” that evening.

But “then an employee took it upon herself to post it Wednesday with her own caption,” explains the source, who confirms that “the employee was fired.”

“Kristin feels bad about the situation,” the source adds.

Her followers had quickly criticized the Very Cavallari star for sharing something so flippant on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attack.

“Wrong picture for the sentiment in the post,” wrote one user.

“Poor taste,” stated another.

A third follower commented, “This is super insensitive.”

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Claps Back at False Claims That She Got Botox: ‘I’m Proud to Be Injectable Free’

“I love you and think that you are generally spot on in the things that you choose to present, but this is just disrespectful and undermining to the magnitude of the events that occurred on that horrific day,” someone else wrote.

“Let me show off my body and then make a half ass remark about 911. WTF,” said yet another.

RELATED: Husband and Wife Who Met While Stranded Because of 9/11 Reveal the Lesson of Their Love Story

Following the backlash, Cavallari changed the photo caption, which now reads: “NYC for 24hrs.“

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists flew two passenger jets into the World Trade Center in New York; another into the Pentagon, close to Washington, D.C.; and another in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people in the attacks, and about 40,000 people — including firefighters and police officers who responded to the scene — have conditions linked to 9/11, like respiratory illnesses and mental health issues.