Kristin Cavallari’s Ex BFF Clarifies Who Wore Beaded Bracelet That Fans Thought Was Jay Cutler's in Photo

"I wear that bracelet everyday and had no f—— clue that you guys would make this into a thing," Kelly Henderson said in response to an Instagram critic

Kelly Henderson is defending herself once again after fans believed she shared a photo on Instagram with Jay Cutler.

Henderson, who has been making headlines recently after her falling out with Kristin Cavallari, clapped back at an Instagram critic who claimed that Henderson wanted people to think that the man in the photo was her ex-best friend's estranged husband.

The original photo kept its subjects' faces out of the frame, but showed a tree-lined street at sunset while Henderson and someone with her enjoyed drinks on a porch. Some fans initially believed the man to be Cutler because of the beaded bracelet worn in the image was similar to an accessory worn by Cutler.

"Much needed happy hour. Happy Friday y’all," Henderson captioned the post, which she shared on May 1.

"I wear that bracelet everyday and had no f—— clue that you guys would make this into a thing," Henderson wrote back to her critic on Thursday, according to screen grabs captured by Comments by Celebs. "FYI— basically all kids make those. Especially in quarantine. I know it doesn't matter what I say, because you guys will make up whatever you want, but I know my truth. Sorry you are choosing to keep wasting your time on bulls—."

The social media critic kept responding, calling Henderson "attention seeking."

"I didn't start this narrative or storyline and moved on with my life a long time ago," Henderson said in another comment. "You guys keep trying to make it into something. You You have ZERO clue what you are talking about."

The same critics responded again, this time telling Henderson she should have tried to stop the rumors.

"Do you see what happens when I even engage though. No point to even try to stop it and I refuse to send more hate around by telling people who just like to stir the pot, my side of the story. You don't know what you are talking about and that's all I will say. You are wasting your f—— time here."

"I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there, there was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce, and I am not dating Jay Cutler," Henderson said in an interview on divorce attorney Laura Wasser's All's Fair podcast.

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari and Kelly Henderson Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

"We're not really in touch anymore, we had a little bit of a falling out last year, so I've kind of gotten some space from both of them," Henderson added of Cavallari and Cutler, adding that she wishes both of them well.

Henderson addressed the same photo in the interview with Wasser, telling the podcast host that the man in the image is actually her boyfriend, who she described as a "private person."

"It's my boyfriend ... I've been in a relationship for quite some time now," the stylist said. "He is a very private person and I respect that. You know, him and his kids are a huge part of my life now, but I try to keep them out of the public part of my life because it's not what they signed up for."

Fans saw Cavallari and Henderson's friendship come to an end on the latest season of the E! series Very Cavallari. There were rumors that Henderson had slept with Cutler, and while Cavallari said she never believed the rumors, she didn't think Henderson expressed enough remorse for the gossip.

Cavallari and Cutler filed for divorce in April, and a source previously told PEOPLE that cheating wasn't a factor in the end of their marriage.