Kristin Cavallari 'Enjoys Spending Time with' Comedian Jeff Dye: 'He Makes Her Laugh,' Says Source

"They have been on several dates," a source tells PEOPLE about Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye

Kristin Cavallari is living life to the fullest amid her divorce from husband Jay Cutler.

Since first being linked to comedian Jeff Dye last month, the True Comfort cookbook author and Jeff Dye's Friendship Podcast host are continuing to spend time together, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Kristin is doing great. She is busy with her children and doesn't have much time to date. She enjoys spending time with Jeff, though," the source says.

"They have been on several dates. He makes her laugh and is easy to get along with," the source adds. "She is having a good time with him."

But while the Very Cavallari star, 33, is enjoying her time with 37-year-old Dye, an insider tells PEOPLE that "it’s nothing serious yet" and adds “she is just having fun."

In October, Cavallari was pictured kissing Dye — a finalist on Last Comic Standing in 2008 — at a bar in Chicago as seen in footage obtained by TMZ.

Days later, a source told PEOPLE that Cavallari was "taking it super slow" with Dye in order to focus on her family.

"It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source said. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."

Her new romance comes six months after Cavallari and the former Chicago Bears quarterback, 37, announced their split in April after seven years together. They share three children: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Speaking with PEOPLE in September, Cavallari said that dating is "the last thing on my mind right now."

But while she is focusing on herself for the moment, she didn't totally rule out finding love again one day.