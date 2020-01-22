Kristin Cavallari's Employee Brittainy Is 'Freaking Out' over Pregnancy Scare on Very Cavallari

There’s more drama ahead on Very Cavallari.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, Brittainy Taylor, director of IT for Kristin Cavallari‘s Uncommon James lifestyle brand, confides in her boss — at least partly — about the state of her split from boyfriend Jon Stone.

“What’s going on?”

“Nothing, nothing. I actually don’t feel good today, though,” Taylor says, adding that she was “about to beeline” for the bathroom earlier.

“I feel nauseous,” she says. “I’m sweating.”

But there’s more to the story. In a confessional, Taylor tells producers she’s worried she may be pregnant.

“I really haven’t talked to anybody about this, but I’m all of a sudden really tired and nauseous and also late on my period,” she says. “Honestly, with all the breakup sex, I am getting kind of worried, and I think I’m pregnant.”

As a mom of three herself, Cavallari, 33, puts two and two together.

“You feel like you’re going to throw up,” she says. “Do your boobs hurt?”

“Really bad,” Taylor confirms.

“You have horrible cramps, too?” Cavallari continues. “You could be getting your period — or you could be pregnant. You’re not having sex, are you?”

“No,” Taylor insists. “None of the above. I’m just freaking out.”

“I would be, too,” Cavallari says.

In her confessional, Taylor admits she is afraid of Cavallari’s reaction if she found out the truth.

“I’m afraid to tell KC I might be pregnant with my ex-boyfriend’s baby because I don’t want her to judge me,” she says. “It’s just nerve-wrecking altogether.”

Taylor’s pregnancy scare isn’t the only storyline making headlines this season. Recent episodes have delved into Cavallari’s falling-out with former best friend Kelly Henderson in the aftermath of the rumor that Henderson and Cavallari’s husband Jay Cutler were having an affair.

Henderson, a celebrity stylist and glam specialist, was a major part of seasons 1 and 2, and some fans on social media had begun speculating that something was going on between her and Cutler. While Cavallari has insisted she never believed the rumor, she said on last week’s episode that she was upset by Henderson’s response to it — or lack thereof, claiming that Henderson “never once” apologized and instead only continued to mention Cutler on social media, which “fueled the fire.”

A source recently told PEOPLE the two women have yet to discuss the drama face-to-face.

“Kristin and Kelly still haven’t spoken. Kristin is very hurt,” said the source. “She thought Kelly was her best friend and Kelly just didn’t want to admit that she was wrong about how she handled the situation. She just disappeared on Kristin and then reappeared when they started filming again. The ball is in Kelly’s corner now.”

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!