Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Done' Dating Athletes After Revealing Teen Romance with Star QB Matt Leinart

"To be honest — I don't want to say anything I'm going to end up regretting — but I don't think I want to date another athlete," the former reality star admitted on her Back to the Beach podcast

By
Published on January 18, 2023 07:50 PM
stin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images); Matt Leinart attends the Matt Leinart Foundation's 12th Annual "Celebrity Bowl" at Lucky Strike Lanes on July 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Photo: Mindy Small/Getty; Rachel Luna/Getty

Kristin Cavallari is reminiscing about a past love.

The Hills alum, 36, took a trip down memory lane and recalled her high school relationship with Matt Leinart, who won the Heisman Trophy during his time as a quarterback at the University of Southern California from 2001 to 2005.

"I'm actually still good friends with Matt. Matt is the nicest human being on the planet," Kristin told her co-host Stephen Colletti on their Dear Media podcast, Back to the Beach. "He's such a great guy."

"I dated him when I was 18, my second half of my senior year. He was a five-year senior at USC," she added. "He was on top of the world that year. I was so excited about it, clearly, like no chill whatsoever but it was a big deal for me."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Colletti then referred to the current Fox Sports analyst, 39, as his co-host's "first quarterback."

As fans know, Cavallari went on to have a 10-year marriage to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler before splitting in 2020.

"Ah God, my first quarterback… I dated a couple athletes in my day, I will say," she responded.

The Uncommon James founder revealed that has since had a change of heart about dating athletes.

"Here's my deal. I dated a hockey player. For me, now in my life where I'm at, it's more about schedules," she explained. "So baseball, they're gone all the time. Basketball, they're gone all the time. Football's reasonable. Hockey, they're gone a lot, but it's doable."

"To be honest — I don't want to say anything I'm going to end up regretting — but I don't think I want to date another athlete," she admitted. "I've done that. I want to leave that in the past."

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Grown Up' a Lot Since Jay Cutler Split: I've 'Closed That Chapter'

This isn't the first time that Cavallari has opened up about her perspective on dating.

In July, Cavallari spoke about dating on her own terms. During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the jewelry designer revealed she's been using her Instagram account like a dating app — with a few rules in place.

"Sorry," Cavallari explained at the time. "I'm only gonna go for the verified!"

Cavallari told host Amanda Hirsch she is "not gonna settle," and her method for weeding through the messages has been working well. "I've actually been on quite a few dates," she said.

Cavallari went on to explain that it is much easier to vet people who have already been Instagram-verified, and although she's looking for "a businessman who no one knows," anyone with a blue checkmark could still make the cut.

"I can't filter through all of my DMs [direct messages], but I can see those blue checkmarks, honey!" the Laguna Beach alum said. "I don't like people that often, and I'm pretty picky, I guess, but I'm not gonna settle. I'm gonna stay picky."

