Kristin Cavallari Says She Does Not Watch Old Episodes of The Hills: ‘I Would Cringe'

Kristin Cavallari has no interest in taking a walk down memory lane.

Ahead of the premiere of her new show Very Cavallari, the Uncommon James designer stopped by PEOPLENow to discuss her return to reality television eight years after starring on The Hills.

“I wouldn’t trade my experience in for the world,” she says of appearing on the hit MTV show. “It got me to where I am today.”

Still, Cavallari says she avoids watching reruns of the show whenever they come on TV.

“If I did watch them I would cringe!” she explained. “I think MTV played them a couple summers ago and my husband Jay put them on as a joke to mess with me. It was definitely cringeworthy! I know what I did! I know what happened.”

And while Cavallari, 31, has no regrets of starring on the reality show, she says she’s definitely “grown up” since her days running around Hollywood with Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth and of course, the infamous Justin Bobby.

Kristin Cavallari Jim Spellman/WireImage

“I was so young. I think I’ve just grown up so much — thank goodness,” she says. “I really do have great memories and an overall very happy, positive experience.”

The mom of three also says she’s already preparing for the day that her kids stumble upon old episodes of the show.

“When they’re old enough to figure out how to find it, they can watch it,” she says. When they’re teenagers and they’re old enough to understand and where I can be like listen, ‘I was 17, you’re 17, you can relate. I was an idiot back then. This is what you don’t want to do.’ Right now, I would never sit them down [and show them].”

Very Cavallari will focus on her brand Uncommon James. Viewers won’t be seeing her three children — Camden, 5, Jaxon, 4 and Saylor, 2 — though Cutler will appear on the E! series.