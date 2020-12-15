Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll recently enjoyed a night of partying together in Nashville

Kristin Cavallari Says She's Just 'Friends' with Austen Kroll After Their Night Out

Kristin Cavallari is clearing up any confusion about her relationship with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll.

On Monday, Cavallari shared a clip of her rolling her eyes on her Instagram Story after rumors began swirling that the two reality stars were dating.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” Cavallari, 33, wrote alongside the clip, confirming that she and Kroll are not in fact together.

Her post comes after she, Kroll and fellow Southern Charm cast member Craig Conover made headlines for documenting a night of partying in Nashville this past weekend — including one video in which Kroll lifted Cavallari onto his shoulders.

Early in the day Sunday, Kroll posted a video to his Instagram Stories of himself and Conover in the car with Cavallari, her best friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson and his fiancé Austin “Scoot” Rhodes. The group was loudly singing Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe."

That evening, Anderson posted a group photo — featuring himself, Cavallari, Kroll and Conover — sitting in a restaurant with the Nashville skyline in the background.

"My apologies for the instagram lives last night," he wrote. "New rule: my phone should be locked up when i drink 🥂 this 2020 friendship is one for the books ♥️ @caconover @krollthewarriorking @kristincavallari."

Anderson also chose to upload an Instagram Live video of the group from the night, in which they all sang and danced in a living room to Taylor Swift's "Mean."

In the footage — which Anderson captioned, "jk jk never apologize for good times ✌🏼" — viewers saw Cavallari sexily dancing on a table behind Anderson before being lifted up onto Kroll's shoulders.

Cavallari has been most recently linked to comedian Jeff Dye, following her divorce from husband Jay Cutler. Last week, Cavallari and Dye took a trip to Mexico in which they were “very affectionate.”

“Kristin had a great weekend in Cabo San Lucas. She was with friends and Jeff,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the vacation. “They stayed at the Nobu Hotel, enjoyed the pool and fun dinners. Kristin and Jeff were very affectionate. She was beaming around him.”