Kristin Cavallari Dedicates Sweet Father's Day Post to Her Dad: 'Lucky to Have You'

Kristin Cavallari is grateful for her dad.

In celebration of Father's Day on Sunday, the former Hills and Laguna Beach star, 33, dedicated a sweet post to her dad Dennis.

"Happy Father's Day, Dad!" she captioned two throwback photos of the pair. "I'm lucky to have you."

"Thanks for teaching me that I can do whatever I want in this life. You create your own destiny," she added. "Love you."

Cavallari shares three kids with her estranged husband Jay Cutler: son Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4.

The couple announced their divorce in April with a joint statement on Instagram, saying it was just a situation "of two people growing apart" and that they had "nothing but love and respect for one another."

Weeks later, Cavallari, 33, celebrated her first Mother's Day after the split, sharing a photo of herself and her brood at the beach.

"Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3," she captioned the post. "Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there."

Cutler, 37, also marked the day with a tribute to his ex on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's day to all the moms. These 3 little ones picked a good one," he captioned a photo of Cavallari and the kids.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Cavallari had officially moved into her new $5 million Nashville-area estate.

After weeks of tension following their divorce filings, the source said that things are "calm between Kristin and Jay at the moment."

"Right now, Kristin and Jay are 'bird-nesting' in terms of custody, where the kids stay put in one home and the parents rotate in and out," the source explained. "This new main property would be perfect as a 'nest' for the kids and when it's Jay's turn to be with [them] in the main house, Kristin would happily be able to stay in the second house, which has plenty of privacy from the main house."

"She'd love it if it could work out that way, though it remains to be seen if Jay will agree to that," the source added.

In Cavallari's divorce filing, the reality star said she and Cutler had had issues for the "last several years." According to the documents, Cavallari began looking for a new home as early as November 2019, and said Cutler did not object to her doing so.

In the filing, Cavallari said she told Cutler she had found a new house for herself and their kids, but claimed Cutler refused to release the money from their joint account.

PEOPLE later confirmed that Cutler had agreed to release the funds for Cavallari to purchase her own home amid the split.